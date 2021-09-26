Couple die of asphyxiation in fire

VISAKHAPATNAM

A couple reportedly died of asphyxiation following a fire accident in a house at Allipuram area in Visakhapatnam city. The incident reportedly occurred after the refrigerator caught fire.

The deceased were identified as D. Subbarao (54) and D. Ramanamma (48), both hailing from Bheemunipatnam and residing in Allipuram.

According to Inspector of II Town Police station Venkat Rao, as per the primary information, the condenser in the refrigerator reportedly caught fire due to short-circuit. He said that the house quickly engulfed in thick smoke and the couple could not come out as there was only one entry and exit.

Police said that the couple had come to Allipuram and were staying in the house since the last one week. Subbarao used to work as a car driver.

Two Town police have registered a case and CLUES team inspected the spot.

Bodies were sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.