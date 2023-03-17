Counting of votes polled in North Andhra Graduates Constituency elections on

March 17, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The counting of votes polled in the North Andhra Graduates Constituency elections to the A.P. Legislative Council began at the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening.

Though the process of segregation of votes began at around 10 a.m., it took a long time as there are 37 candidates in the fray.

The total number of graduate voters in the six districts of North Andhra is 2,89,214, including 1,27,526 men, 73,162 women and two transgenders. Of them, 2,00,926 had exercised their franchise in the election held on March 13.

The total number of graduate voters in Visakhapatnam district is 1,05,697 of whom 65,789 graduates had voted. Srikakulam district has 52,256 graduate voters, of whom 37,653 had voted in the elections. Parvatipuram Manyam district has 18,520 voters, of whom 13,619 voted.

Vizianagaram district has 58,502 voters, of whom 43,980 had voted. ASR district has 11,525 voters, of whom 8,362 voted and Anakapalli district has 42,714 voters, of whom 31,523 voters.

In all, 28 tables have been arranged for the counting of votes. The counting of ‘first preference’ votes commenced around 7 p.m.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna who is the returning officer has been supervising the counting process.