Counselling can avert suicidal tendencies among patients: expert

Fear of death after being infected by coronavirus is driving some of the patients to take the extreme step. The recent incidents at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and at the King George Hospital(KGH) reflect the growing suicidal tendency among the COVID-hit.

Extreme fear, anxiety and depression are said to be the major causes for the disturbing trend. Mental and emotional support to patients in distress and psychological counselling can go a long way in averting suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients.

Apart from thoughts like ‘no one loves me’, issues like shortage of drugs, lack of medical equipment and high cost of treatment are also believed to be driving patients to take the extreme step.

Two patients at VIMS and three at KGH have allegedly ended their lives while another made an attempt, but was saved by alert staff at KGH.

“We have appointed four psychiatrists recently to counsel patients, some of whom are feeling lonely and depressed due to separation from their family members. When they suffer from hypoxia, the patients may sometimes behave strangely without their knowledge,” K. Rambabu, Director of VIMS, told The Hindu.

“An NGO has offered to provide counselling for patients at our hospital,” says P. Mythili, KGH Superintendent, when asked about the recent suicide attempt at the hospital.

An employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was admitted to a COVID Hospital at Ukkunagaram after he tested positive. He called his wife and told her to stay at the hospital to attend to him. “I have already bought two houses for our two children and we need not worry for them. We will die together, even if you contract the virus,” he told his wife, says M.V.R. Raju, Director of the Centre for Psychological Assessment and Counselling, Andhra University.

This indicates that the man was mentally prepared to die though he had bright chances of recovery. It’s a different matter that he died while undergoing treatment four days later. His wife was not affected by the disease, Prof. Raju says.

Inferring from his case studies, Prof. Raju, who is also Head of the Department of Psychology, says, “A majority of patients are ending their lives due to fear of the disease. They seem to be unaware that barely 2% of those affected by COVID-19 are dying, while the remaining are recovering. Psychological counselling and support will go a long way in averting suicidal tendencies among patients,” he added.