Council OKs introduction of IPR course in AU

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 March 2021 01:15 IST

The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSHE) approved the proposal of the Andhra University for inclusion and teaching of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as credit course at the undergraduate level. Registrar V. Krishna Mohan said that the APSHE approved the proposal of AU to introduce the course in branches of engineering on a pilot mode for this academic year 2020-21 and it can be rolled out subsequently to other courses. Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy appreciated the move and thanked the APSCHE for the timely approval to the varsity.

