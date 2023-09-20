Corruption should be weeded out for survival of democracy, say speakers at a meet in Visakhapatnam

September 20, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corruption has become all pervasive and is eating into the vitals of our nation. But, for democracy to survive, corruption should be weeded out. Unfortunately, law breakers are finding innovative ways to escape the long arm of the law, said the speakers at a meeting, here on Wednesday.

The occasion was a discussion on ‘Rule of Law and Public Life,’ organised by the Vizag Intellectual Forum at the Public Library.

Initiating the discussion, K.S. Chalam, a former Member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), said that an official, a people’s representative or public servant should function within the ambit of the law. He spoke about the genesis of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“No person, irrespective of his position in society, is above the law in a democracy. The Constitution is supreme. While the Parliament is empowered to amend the laws, any amendment should be within the framework of the Constitution. All persons are equal before the law,” said Y. Satyanarayana, former Vice-Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU). “An accused is innocent, unless the guilt is established beyond reasonable doubt. When the process (of establishing guilt or otherwise) is on, discussions and analyses on the matter is not correct. When man fails to distinguish between need and greed, he will indulge in corruption. Power and discretion go together,” said Prof. Satyanarayana.

He said that those in public life should be accountable, selfless, have impeccable integrity, open and honest. The entire concept of ‘rule of law’ was embedded in the Constitution. But, those who run/operate the system were important for its efficient functioning. Citing the example of cyber crimes, app destroyers (cyber criminals) are turning out to be more ingenious than app creators.

A. Subrahmanyam, former Registrar, DSNLU, said that proving corruption was turning out to be very difficult. This was because an influential politician would not deal directly with the person giving a bribe and give oral instruction to his PA to receive the money on his behalf. This could be very tough for the investigating agencies to unearth.

