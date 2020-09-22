Correct birth date on Gurajada statue plaque, FDNA appeals to GVMC Commissioner

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to the GVMC Commissioner for replacement of the plaque, on the pedestal of the statue of legendary poet Gurajada Appa Rao, which gives the wrong date of birth of Gurajada.

In a letter to the Commissioner, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma noted that the date, month and year of birth were wrongly engraved as November 30, 1961 instead of September 21, 1862. He said that the issue was brought to the notice of the municipal corporation authorities in the past also but no action was taken on it.

The statue was unveiled by the then District Collector S.N. Achanta in January 1972. Mr. Sarma also sought provision of a ladder to enable those who wish to garland the statue on the birth and death anniversaries of Gurajada, to reach it. He also noted that if the GVMC was unable to comply with the request, for any reason, the FDNA is ready, if permitted, to take up the same with its own funds, under GVMC permission.