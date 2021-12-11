Corporators grill officials on pending civic issues at GVMC meet

Opposition members urge Mayor to hold question hour

Coporators of various parties raised various issues plaguing their wards at the fourth Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meet held here on Friday. They alleged apathy of officials in not addressing problems in their areas. Many of the corporators from the Opposition parties said that they were unable to face the residents of the wards, as they were being grilled on various civic issues.

As soon as the council meet began, the corporators from Telugu Desam Party, CPI, CPI(M), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) demanded that the Mayor organise the question hour instead of going ahead with the agenda.

Though, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari promised to conduct the question hour after completion of the agenda, the Opposition and the Left party members, refused to relent. They alleged that the agenda for the council meet was prepared based on the wishes of the YSR Congress Party leaders, but not on the various issues that are being faced by people. The Mayor was forced to adjourn the meeting for 10 minutes.

Corporator from Ward 79, R. Srinivas, complained about the pollution issue in his ward and appealed to the officials to take immediate steps to control it.

Corporator from Ward 10, M. Ramalakshmi, said that people not only in her ward, but also in neighbouring areas such as Arilova and Old Dairy Farm and a few others have been requesting for the setting up of rythu bazaars, since many years. She said that despite the requests there has been no response from the officials. Apart from issue of bad roads, she also spoke about the menace of pigs in her ward.

Ward No 33 Corporator and Floor leader of JSP, B. Vasantha Lakshmi, and Corporator of Ward 48, (BJP), G. Kavitha, complained about the poor condition of roads and drainage in their colonies. Ms. Kavitha spoke about the lack of civic amenities for people living on the hillocks.

Corporator from Ward No 2, G. Chinni Kumari Lakshmi, complained about unauthorised constructions at Sanghivalasa, which has been leading to flooding situation in the area whenever it rains.

With the increase in road accidents on NH-16 at Madhurawada, Corporator from Ward 6 (YSRCP), M. Priyanka, requested the GVMC to construct a foot-over bridge at Madhurawada. She said that the bridge will help a large number of students of ZP High School as well as common people.

Corporator Allu Sankar Rao from Ward 49 (YSRCP), complained about the issues faced by public due to the ongoing underground drainage works in his ward.

JSP Corporator from Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav, demanded that the officials revoke the One Time Settlement (OTS) proposal. Several corporators alleged that the sachivalayam staff were harassing people and forcing them to pay the settlement amount.