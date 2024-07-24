Corporators from NDA focus on upcoming standing committee elections in Andhra Pradesh

Corporators belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have all eyes on the coming standing committee elections, scheduled to be held on August 7.

Around 12 corporators from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have already parted ways with their party two days ago — while seven have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), five members will be joining Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. As per NDA leaders, more corporators are likely to join them in the coming week.

During the 2021 elections, the YSRCP has won 58 out of 98 wards in the municipal elections. The TDP and JSP had won 30 and three respectively, while CPI, CPI(M) and BJP had won one each and four seats were won by the Independents. By July 1, the YSRCP held 60 seats, while the TDP had 29 seats, and JSP had five seats, CPI, CPI(M) and BJP had one seat each.

One seat is now vacant as Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav, who won as the corporator from Ward 30 was appointed as MLC and the bi-election was never conducted. The NDA leaders believe that they have at least 50 votes as of now and the number may increase, with the support from recently joined YSRCP corporators.

As per the GVMC authorities, July 30 is the last date for filing the nominations for the standing committee. The final list of contesting candidates will be released on August 3 and the date of polling is August 7, results will also be announced on the same day. All the 97 corporators will be allowed to vote.

Mayor’s post

Besides the standing committee elections, the NDA leaders are also focussing on the post of the Mayor. Two years ago, the YSRCP government released a gazette notification announcing that a no-confidence motion on the post of Mayor could be expressed for four years. In this view, the NDA leaders opine that the notification might be amended in the ongoing Assembly sessions.

