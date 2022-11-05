Corporators demand meeting with PM to submit resolution against VSP privatisation

War of words erupts between BJP’s P.V.N. Madhav and CPI(M)‘s B. Ganga Rao over the issue

CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao in a heated debate with BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav on the privatisation of VSP in the GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) took centre stage during the council meeting of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Friday.

Corporators cutting across party lines including several from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded that the Mayor initiate steps to arrange for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to arrive in the city next week and submit to him a resolution to stop privatisation of VSP.

Discussions on the issue culminated in an exchange of arguments between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI(M), who accused each other of failing to protect government-run industries in the State.

Speaking about the history of VSP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and YSRCP floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao said that the people of Uttarandhra as well as other parts of the State had taken up a relentless struggle to achieve the establishment of the plant in the city. It is because of the VSP that the city has achieved global recognition, they said, stressing on the need to make all efforts to stop its privatisation.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao lamented that though a resolution was passed against the privatisation of VSP by the council last year, no further steps were initiated to take the fight forward.

Echoing his views, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader A.J. Stalin and JSP corporator K. Govinda Rao said that this is a good opportunity before the council to take the issue to the Prime Minister’s notice and demanded that the Mayor use this opportunity to articulate the demand of the people before the Prime Minister.

Ward 78 corporator B. Ganga Rao of the CPI(M) said that the BJP is deliberately reducing the production output of VSP in order to achieve its goal of privatising the plant. He alleged that though the VSP has the capacity of producing 20,000 tonnes of steel per day, only 8,000 tonnes of steel is being produced these days.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav ridiculed the statements of Mr. Ganga Rao. Heated words were exchanged between both the leaders. “Mr Modi is coming to Vizag to initiate works worth ₹10,000 crore, among which many are for the development of Uttarandhra. All parties should welcome the Prime Minister,” Mr. Madhav said, adding that the process of disinvestment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) was started long back in 1991 under Congress rule and not under BJP rule.

As things began to go out of hand, YSRCP MLC Varudu Kalyani and a few YSRCP corporators demanded the Mayor to pass a resolution demanding Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. TDP corporators then surrounded the Mayor’s podium and questioned how the council could discuss an issue without first listing it on the agenda.