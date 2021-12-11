Corporators allege partiality in allocation of funds

Visakhapatnam

11 December 2021 00:50 IST

They raise objection to a proposal to sanction ₹66 lakh for park development works in Ward 6

Several Corporators from the Opposition parties raised objection on the allocation of funds to a few wards where the YSRCP candidates had won, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). They alleged that the GVMC has been failing to focus on the overall development of the city and giving priority to a few wards.

Corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI and the CPI(M) raised objection to the proposal to allocate about ₹66 lakh for park development works in Ward 6, being represented by YSRCP corporator M. Priyanka, the daughter of Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao.

They alleged that in the last council meet, the council had approved sanction of around ₹2 crore for construction of theme parks in her ward. Yet again another proposal was kept before the council to release around ₹66 lakh for the ward. The issue of poor condition of roads was once again highlighted by several elected members.

Attributing poor condition of roads as one of the reasons for accidents in the city, Corporator of Ward 78 and CPI (M) leader B. Ganga Rao said that if the GVMC uses the money for repairing damaged roads instead of constructing theme parks, a number of lives could be saved.

Ward No 72 Corporator A. Joseph Stalin questioned if the money which is supposed to be utilised for the development of all wards, is being given only to Ward No. 6. “I have been seeking sanction of money for damaged culverts and roads. But not a penny was given. My voters have been questioning me,” he said.

The corporators also questioned the Mayor for not organising a zonal meet to discuss about problems in all the wards.

Several corporators from TDP alleged that Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem and other areas do not have any parks. But the GVMC was only sanctioning new parks to Ward 6. They also alleged that even after submitting a number of representations, no funds were sanctioned to many of the wards including those won by YSR Congress Party.

Despite, stiff resistance, the GVMC approved proposal to sanction park for Ward number 6.