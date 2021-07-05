Corporator opposes property tax hike

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 July 2021 01:16 IST

‘It will burden people during pandemic’

Corporator of Ward No. 22 from the Jana Sena Party, P.L.V. Narayana Murthy, has raised objection regarding the proposal for levy of property tax on capital value system instead of the existing annual rental value system. In his letter to the GVMC Commissioner, he said that the release of a draft notification, without approval of the corporators, is illegal.

Mr. Murthy said that there was no reasonable justification for the enhancement and it would burden people. He also alleged that G.O. states that the tax for houses below 375 sq. feet has to be fixed at ₹50 but surprisingly the same was not considered. He also stated that such a decision during the pandemic should not be taken as people were already burdened and it should be deferred until the next financial year.

