Corporator dies of cardiac arrest

Dadi Surya Kumari (60), who was elected as a corporator from the 61st Ward in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), died reportedly due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday. She was elected in the recent elections to the GVMC on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket. Her family members are in a state of shock.
