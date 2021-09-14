Corporator ‘assaults’ daughter-in-law

A housewife Nandini was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law Kameswari who is the YSRCP corporator of Ward no. 47 on Monday evening.

According to the Kancharapalem police, the woman was allegedly attacked and beaten by Kameswari and her father Chinnarao and after which she fell unconscious. She was admitted to a hospital at Kancharapalem, where she was undergoing treatment, till the last reports came in.

The police said Nandini and her parents had earlier filed a complaint on the issue and cases were booked. The case also had come for hearing in Lok Adalat, last Saturday, the police said. No cases were booked till late in the evening and police are ascertaining the facts.