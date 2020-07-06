COVID-19 | Vizag district sees 4 more deaths

The district recorded highest number of COVID-19 positive cases since its outbreak, on Monday. It also recorded four deaths, which is the highest so far.
The number of positive cases recorded was 117, taking the total count to 1,395. With four deaths on Monday, the total count goes to 11. Of the 11 deaths recorded so far, two were from other districts who were undergoing treatment here, which makes nine from the city/district alone.
The number of active cases are 862 and 27 patients who were undergoing treatment were discharged on Monday, after testing negative.
With the 27 discharges the total number of discharges goes up to 522.
According to P.V. Sudhakar, district COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College, 21 new clusters were added on Monday, taking the total number of very active clusters to 111, active clusters to 126, dormant to 67 and denotified to 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath