Coronavirus figures are not adding up, claims TDP MLA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu on Wednesday alleged that there was a mismatch between the number of COVID-19 positive cases and the death toll being reported in Visakhapatnam district.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, the TDP leader said that while Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was saying that 119 patients had died at VIMS Hospital, the officials were declaring the number of deaths to be 106.

The number of persons who had died due to lack of medical care must be over 100. Similarly, there was a difference in the number of COVID-19 deaths shown in the State bulletin, he alleged.

“I had said in the past that irregularities were being committed in the declaration of deaths. The Minister admitted during his visits to VIMS Hospital that there was a shortage of staff at the hospital,” the MLA claimed.

“The previous government had issued a G.O. for 870 posts but the present government did not bother recruiting staff. The situation would have been different had the present government implemented the G.O.,” he alleged, adding that basic amenities were unavailable for patients at the Government Chest Hospital. “Even drinking water is not available at COVID Hospitals in the district,” he said.

A number of patients were being taken to COVID Hospitals in violation of the protocol. Pregnant women were facing problems and kits were not being given to those in home quarantine in Visakhapatnam district unlike in neighbouring districts, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said, urging Mr. Srinivasa Rao to look into these issues.

The MLA alleged that the menu for COVID-19 patients was not being implemented at any of the quarantine centres. Land should be identified on the outskirts of the city to cremate those who succumb to COVID-19, he said, seeking more ventilator facilities and starting of a CSR Block at KGH.

The TDP MLA wondered what was stopping the State government from permitting clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine in KGH, when the Centre had permitted the same.