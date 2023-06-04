Coromandel Express met with two accidents on Chennai-Howrah railway line in the past

June 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Coromandel Superfast Express, which grabbed national headlines due to the ghastly train accident at Balasore in Odisha on June 2, had met with two accidents in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on the same rail line (Chennai-Howrah main railway line) in the past.

On 13 February 2009, the train derailed while changing tracks at a high speed near Jajpur Road railway station in Odisha. At least 16 passengers had died in the accident.

In May 2011, the train narrowly escaped a major accident at Ponduru railway station in Srikakulam district of in Andhra Pradesh. After being alerted by the passengers, who got a burning smell, the train was halted at the unscheduled station and a problem was detected in the brake winding system. The axle of the S8 coach did not move, for which there was a high level of friction between the wheels and the tracks, leading to the burning of oil and grease, the railway official said.

The officials then detached the coach from the train to undertake repairs, and accommodated the passengers in other coaches. After a three-hour wait, the train reached its next station at Visakhapatnam.

