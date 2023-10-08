Cordon and search operations continue in Visakhapatnam

October 08, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, the police under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) K. Srinivasa Rao, conducted cordon and search operations at various places under III Town, II Town, MVP and PM Palem police station limits during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Around 150 police personnel took part in the search operations.

The police teams started the inspection at Bakkannapalem (PM Palem), Bhupesh Nagar (II Town), Aman Nagar and Siddarth Nagar (III Town), KRM Colony and Simhadri Nagar (MVP) simultaneously as part of the search.

According to the officials, the main motto of the operation is to keep a tab on localities prone to crime and to identify any suspicious persons to ensure peace in the city.

The police said that after the operation, the police have detained 15 two-wheelers, one auto-rickshaw and a four-wheeler, which were found without proper documents.

In the last three days, this is the second cordon and search operation conducted by the city police. Two days ago, the police teams conducted searches under PM Palem, II Town and Maharanipeta police station limits.

