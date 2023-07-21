Coporators from opposition parties not invited to review meetings in Visakhapatnam, alleges CPI(M)

July 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India(Marxist) corporator B. Ganga Rao has alleged that the corporators from the various opposition parties are not being invited to the district and constituency level review meetings, which are being organised by the district administration in the presence of YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and district in-charge Minister V. Rajini. He said that local YSRCP corporators, YSRCP ward leaders and in-charges are being invited to the meetings, but not those who are elected by people, just because they are from the opposition party.

In a release on Friday, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that on July 20, a review meeting was organised at the district Collectorate to discuss about the issues being faced by the public in Gajuwaka constituency. However, he was not invited and he came to know about the meeting only through the media. The corporator also alleged that the YSRCP leaders are forcing the district administration to organise review meetings without the opposition party leaders, which is very unfortunate and undemocratic. He alleged that this is misusing of the power and the administration should make a note of it.