Copious rain fills reservoirs; water supply situation eases in city

Copious rain during the week in the catchment areas swelled reservoirs that provide water to the city improving the water supply situation in the GVMC.

For the first time in several years, water from the Yeleru reservoir was let off into the sea via the Yeleru river. Nearly for a decade now, barring in 2013, Yeleru reservoir never received water to full capacity owing to poor rain in its catchment areas in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

Until the Purushottapatnam Lift scheme came, water had been pumped from the dead storage of the Yeleru reservoir in the summer to maintain supply to the city.

With the inflows following rain into Yeleru reservoir, the level reached 86.29 metres against the full level of 86.56 metres. Storing 23.6 tmcft of water against the full capacity of 24 tmcft, the rest was let off into the sea, it was learnt. With the reservoir being almost full, even the drawing of water from the Left Main Canal was stopped temporarily to prevent any possibility of breaches, sources said.

The Thatipudi reservoir also reached 275.8 ft. (full level 297 feet) paving the way for continued release to irrigation. Water for irrigation is released only if the level crosses 268 ft. The improvement in Raiwada reservoir would help meet the irrigation needs while supply to GVMC continues. Against a maximum level of 114 metres, the present level is 109.9 metres. The rain improved the situation in the Gambhiram Gedda reservoir and sub surface levels in Gosthani river and Mudasarlova reservoir also saw increase after the rain during the week. Against the maximum level of 35 feet, the level reached 32 feet in the Gosthani and in the Mudasarlov reservoir it reached 154.8 feet against the full level of 169 feet.

However, the Meghadrigedda, close to the city, that GVMC uses as a storage reservoir, has not received much inflows.

The present level is 48.9 feet against the full level of 61 feet.