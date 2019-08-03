Cop suspended for ‘shooting’ TikTok video in police station

A police constable attached to Anakapalle Central Crime Station (CCS) was suspended on friday, a day after a TikTok video allegedly made by him during the office hours surfaced in the social media. Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babujee issued the suspension orders.

Constable Nagaraju performed in 15-second TikTok video recently and it has been doing the rounds in the social media since July 31. This is the second such incident to be reported from Visakhapatnam.

Last week, three personnel of the ‘Shakthi’ teams were caught performing TikTok videos in a police jeep while on duty. The videos even reached Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautham Sawang, who instructed City Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena to initiate action.

Mr. Meena decided to re-group the ‘Shakthi’ team with senior women police staff immediately, by sending the existing staff who were on probation period to the police stations.