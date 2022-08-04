Visakhapatnam

Coordination committee will be constituted to resolve ring nets issue in Visakhapatnam, says Minister

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 23:27 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 00:30 IST

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju said that a coordination committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Joint Collector to resolve ring nets issue in Visakhapatnam. He said that the coordination committee will have members from both the fishermen communities and villages who are in involved in the disputes. The Minister conducted a meeting with the fishermen here on Thursday along with police officials. He said that based on the recommendations submitted by the committee, the issue would be solved. The Minister further said that fishermen can go for fishing from Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...