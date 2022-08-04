Coordination commitee will be constituted to resolve ring nets issue in Visakhapatnam, says Minister

August 04, 2022 23:27 IST

Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju said that a coordination committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Joint Collector to resolve ring nets issue in Visakhapatnam. He said that the coordination committee will have members from both the fishermen communities and villages who are in involved in the disputes. The Minister conducted a meeting with the fishermen here on Thursday along with police officials. He said that based on the recommendations submitted by the committee, the issue would be solved. The Minister further said that fishermen can go for fishing from Friday.