Coordinate with TDP and take up Jana Sena programmes to grassroot-level, Pawan Kalyan tells party members in Visakhapatnam

December 08, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan has asked his party members to coordinate with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and take up the party programmes to grassroot level. He also said that with elections being round the corner, the party members should monitor voter lists, check irregularities, enrol new voters and bring them to the polling. He conducted a meeting with the party leaders from Visakhapatnam urban and rural regions here on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he has taken the decision to ally with the TDP keeping in view the future of the State and the youth. He said that vote share of the JSP has drastically increased and by coming into power, the JSP should stand by people, he said.

PAC member Nadendla Manohar said that they they would conduct constituency-wise review meetings from December 12. He said that the leaders should explain how the State government had neglected the development of North Andhra.

PAC members Kona Tata Rao and T. Shiva Shankar and other leaders including Bolisetti Satyanarayana, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, S. Vijay Kumar, women wing members were present.