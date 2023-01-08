Cooperate with govts. in disease prevention, Andhra Pradesh, TS Governors urge corporate companies

January 08, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Governors of Telugu States – Biswabhushan Harichandan from Andhra Pradesh and Tamilisai Soundararajan from Telangana – emphasised the need for corporate companies to collaborate with the State and the Central governments in disease prevention as a social responsibility.

Addressing the delegates of the 16th Global Health Summit virtually on the second day here on Saturday, Mr. Harichandan said that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana is providing quality health to the poor, but it should effectively reach children and women in particular in grass root level.

Ms. Tamilisai said that despite the improvement in health and infrastructure in the country, some women in the villages are still suffering from various conditions due to lack of medical help. Maternal mortality has also become a challenge for the government and other stakeholders, she said. Stakeholders should make extra efforts to reduce the mortality rate and ensure that medical assistance is provided to the tail-end areas in the villages, she added.