Cooperate in crime prevention, police tell auto drivers

‘Share info on suspicious activities’

The city police have sought cooperation from auto-rickshaw drivers and auto unions in prevention of crime. The police also advised unions to practise self regulation and self discipline be it in terms of parking, behaviour with passengers and following traffic rules.

The police conducted a meet with auto-rickshaw associations and unions at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Friday.

Speaking to the unions, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order -I) Aishwarya Rastogi and DCP II (In-charge) V. Suresh Babu said that a few auto-rickshaw drivers were found to be involved in crimes in the city. They also recalled several instances where several auto-rickshaw drivers showed their honesty by bringing back wallets and money lost by the passenger in the vehicle.

The police also said that the auto-rickshaw drivers can contribute to crime prevention and make Visakhapatnam a peaceful city by sharing information to the police department, if they find any suspicious activities in their surroundings. The police also informed that the vehicles which have police verification will be allowed to ply at night time in city and advised auto unions to get them registered with the police station-wise so as to keep a track of the vehicles.

Deputy Transport Commissioner ( Vizag) G.C. Raja Ratnam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Adinarayana and a few others were present.

Auto-rickshaw union leaders also spoke about their issues. Police said that they would always extend their cooperation to the auto-rickshaw drivers.