Convention on quality concepts begins at RINL-VSP

A two-day chapter convention on Quality Concepts, hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India, Visakhapatnam chapter, began at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Thursday.

The theme of the programme is ‘Investing in People, Building a Better Future’. Delegates from various parts of the country including Mumbai and Port Blair, attended.

Delivering the welcome address, G. Gandhi, chairman, QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter & CGM (HR), RINL, said the convention would be a good platform to “learn from each other” and exchange creative ideas.

Chief guest B. Prahalad Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairman, ATC Tires AP Pvt. Ltd., said that the concept of quality circles is one such unique tool for having an impact on productivity, quality, cost, safety, customer satisfaction, team work and motivation.

Guest of honour Katta Ravi Chander, Director (Quality Operations), Pfizer, stressed upon the need for continuous improvement of mindset at the workplace.

M.E.C.V. Sagar, secretary QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter, informed that this year, a record number of 129 case studies are being presented in the convention making it one of the biggest events of QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter.

