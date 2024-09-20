GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Convention on quality concepts begins at RINL-VSP

Published - September 20, 2024 02:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day chapter convention on Quality Concepts, hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India, Visakhapatnam chapter, began at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, here on Thursday.

The theme of the programme is ‘Investing in People, Building a Better Future’. Delegates from various parts of the country including Mumbai and Port Blair, attended.

Delivering the welcome address, G. Gandhi, chairman, QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter & CGM (HR), RINL, said the convention would be a good platform to “learn from each other” and exchange creative ideas.

Chief guest B. Prahalad Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairman, ATC Tires AP Pvt. Ltd., said that the concept of quality circles is one such unique tool for having an impact on productivity, quality, cost, safety, customer satisfaction, team work and motivation.

Guest of honour Katta Ravi Chander, Director (Quality Operations), Pfizer, stressed upon the need for continuous improvement of mindset at the workplace.

M.E.C.V. Sagar, secretary QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter, informed that this year, a record number of 129 case studies are being presented in the convention making it one of the biggest events of QCFI Visakhapatnam Chapter.

Published - September 20, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.