Convene civic body meet on tax hike proposal: VARWA

Association submits a memorandum to Mayor

Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) submitted a memorandum to the Mayor on Monday appealing to her to convene a full-fledged meeting in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council before going ahead with the decision of the State government to increase property tax, water charges, garbage collection charges and levying of user charges on underground drainage (UGD) with effect from April 1.

VARWA general secretary B.B. Ganesh and president N. Prakasa Rao noted that the Centre, instead of reducing the burden on the common man amidst the COVID-19 crisis, had directed the State governments to hike the taxes in the name of urban reforms. The State government has issues GO nos. 196, 197 and 198 in this regard. They appealed to the Mayor that discussions should be held before affecting any change in taxes.