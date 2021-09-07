Control room opened in view of heavy rain alert

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 September 2021 01:24 IST

The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has forecast widespread rains with moderate to heavy rain at many places under the influence of the low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the public to remain alert in view of the weather forecast. He also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea. A control room has been opened with phone numbers to enable the public to inform the officials, if they encounter any problems in view of the heavy rains, to initiate relief measures. The control room phone nos. are: Visakhapatnam Collectorate: 1800-425-00002; 0891-2590100; 2590102; Paderu Sub Collector - 08935-250028; RDO Visakhapatnam - 0891-2562977; RDO Anakapalle - 08924-223316; RDO Narsipatnam - 08932-226433.

Advertising

Advertising