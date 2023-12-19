Contribute to State’s development, Andhra Pradesh, Industries Minister urges Telugu NRIs in the US

December 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State Industries, and Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath urged the Telugu NRIs in the US to contribute to the development of the State in every possible aspect, at a business seminar organised by American Telugu Association (ATA) and AP Chamber of Commerce (APCC) in association with Andhra University, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Amarnath said that the State government is providing requisite land, water and electricity at a reasonable price to the industrialists who are interested in setting up their units in the State, besides other incentives. The facilities being provided by the Andhra Pradesh are better than those given by other States, he said. The NRIs, including AU alumni, settled in the US can contribute to the development of the State, Mr. Amarnath added.

APCC president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and former president Sambasiva Rao discussed about the industries with good future like food processing, port-based economy and pharmaceuticals. They also discussed about the IT sector and manpower availability in the State, avenues for employment generation, role of NRIs etc.

ATA president-elect Jayant Challa said that motherland is first and America is second for them. So, the ATA will always contribute to the development of the State, he said.