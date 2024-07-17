ADVERTISEMENT

Contract worker dies in reactor explosion at chemical factory in Atchutapuram SEZ

Published - July 17, 2024 08:22 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Company has agreed to pay an ex gratia of ₹35 lakh and ESI benefits to the kin of the deceased, says Anakapalli Collector, adding that inquiry report will be submitted within a week

Harish Gilai

A contract worker died in an explosion that occurred in a reactor at Vasant Chemicals in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Anakapalli district on July 17 (Wednesday) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Rout (44) hailing from Odisha.

Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan said an explosion occurred in the Halar Coated Autoclave Reactor during the processing of 3TDA (Benzophenone 3,3’,4,4’ tetracarboxylic dianhydride), an aromatic organic compound, in the Production Block VI of Vasant Chemicals at around 8.15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Rout, who was working on the floor, sustained burns. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Collector said that the workers fixed the reactor and put out the fire within a short time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the State government’s instructions, the company management has agreed to pay an ex gratia of ₹35 lakh and ESI benefits to the kin of the deceased, she said.

Officials of revenue, fire, police, labour, factories, industries department and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) inspected the accident spot in the factory as part of an inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Committee formed

The Collector said the district administration would critically review the safe working environment by the departments concerned.

“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Anakapalli and GM of Industries, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories and others as members. The committee will submit a detailed inquiry report within seven days,” she said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that the safety of workers in pharmaceutical companies had gone for a toss. “Despite recurring industrial accidents, the companies have failed to address the issues. The administration forms such committees only when such accidents happen. The committees should conduct the checks regularly,” he said.

“Such committees were formed during the tenure of the previous government. Where are those reports? What actions have been taken based on those reports?” he asked.

CITU leader G. Satyanarayana demanded an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the family members of the deceased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US