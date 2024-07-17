Contract worker dies in reactor explosion at chemical factory in Atchutapuram SEZ

A contract worker died in an explosion that occurred in a reactor at Vasant Chemicals in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Anakapalli district on July 17 (Wednesday) morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Rout (44) hailing from Odisha.

Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan said an explosion occurred in the Halar Coated Autoclave Reactor during the processing of 3TDA (Benzophenone 3,3’,4,4’ tetracarboxylic dianhydride), an aromatic organic compound, in the Production Block VI of Vasant Chemicals at around 8.15 a.m.

Pradeep Rout, who was working on the floor, sustained burns. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Collector said that the workers fixed the reactor and put out the fire within a short time.

Following the State government’s instructions, the company management has agreed to pay an ex gratia of ₹35 lakh and ESI benefits to the kin of the deceased, she said.

Officials of revenue, fire, police, labour, factories, industries department and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) inspected the accident spot in the factory as part of an inquiry.

Committee formed

The Collector said the district administration would critically review the safe working environment by the departments concerned.

“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Anakapalli and GM of Industries, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories and others as members. The committee will submit a detailed inquiry report within seven days,” she said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that the safety of workers in pharmaceutical companies had gone for a toss. “Despite recurring industrial accidents, the companies have failed to address the issues. The administration forms such committees only when such accidents happen. The committees should conduct the checks regularly,” he said.

“Such committees were formed during the tenure of the previous government. Where are those reports? What actions have been taken based on those reports?” he asked.

CITU leader G. Satyanarayana demanded an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the family members of the deceased.