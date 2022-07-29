Visakhapatnam

Contract worker dies in accident

A contract worker died after falling from a height at the Sundaram Alloys Private Limited site at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

According to the Rambilli police, the youth, Mohammed Jahangir, 24, hailing from Jharkhand, was standing on a platform and working at a crusher. The vibrations of the crusher caused him to lose his balance and fall from a height. Jahangir suffered grievous head injuries and succumbed, police said. A case has been registered.

