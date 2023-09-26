ADVERTISEMENT

Contract worker dies in accident at Pharma City in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh

September 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old contract worker died in an accident at a Pharma unit in JN Pharma City here in Parawada on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Kintada Raja Rao (35) of Kannavanipalem in Chodavaram mandal. Inspector of Parawada Police Station Eswara Rao said that Chinna Rao had been working as contract worker for the past seven years in the pharma unit. At around 12.30 p.m., while Chinna Rao was working near the reactor, he fell from a height, and his head hit the reactor blades. He was shifted to a private hospital immediately, where he died undergoing treatment. Parawada police registered a case. Meanwhile, CITU leader and member of Pharmacity Staff and Workers Union, G Satyanarayana alleged negligence of the management as the reason . He also demanded ₹1 crore compensation to the family of Chinna Rao.

