December 17, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A contract worker from Arilova died after a concrete mixer lorry fell on him at an under construction site at Malkapuram here on Friday. According to the police, the incident happed while he was working in a pit which was dug as part of construction process. The lorry might have fallen due to loose soil, the police said. Malkapuram police have registered a case and the body was sent for post-mortem.

