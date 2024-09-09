GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Contract staff nurses at KGH in Visakhapatnam stage protest demanding repeal of G.O. no. 115

The protestors demand that the contract staff nurses be given the position of Staff Nurses and fill in the vacancies for which the G.O. was issued

Published - September 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Contract staff nurses staging a protest at the Administration Block of KGH demanding regularisation of their services, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Contract staff nurses staging a protest at the Administration Block of KGH demanding regularisation of their services, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Contract Staff Nurses, under the banner of the Struggle Committee, staged a protest on Monday, September 9, at the Administrative Block of King George Hospital (KGH), demanding service regularisation and repeal of Government Order No. 115 of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department.

The nurses say that the G.O. issued on September 4 favoured the 2,112 Sachivalayam ANMs who were appointed during the previous YSRCP government and ignored the qualified contract staff nurses who rendered services before, during, and after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They stressed that around 11,500 Nurses (Male/Female) worked on a contract basis after doing B. Sc Nursing and PG. During the last government, ANMs working in Sachivalayams were given some formal training as ‘Multi Purpose Health Workers’. These ANMs, irrespective of the quality of their training, were no match for qualified Nursing graduates and postgraduates.

Deploring the TDP-led NDA government in the State’s decision to issue the G.O., they demanded that the contract staff nurses be given the position of Staff Nurses and fill in the vacancies for which the G.O. was issued.

Extending support to the contract Staff Nurses, Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram demanded that the government rethink its decision and do justice to the contract staff nurses.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / medical staff

