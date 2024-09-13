ADVERTISEMENT

Contract nurses take out rally in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh demanding scapping of G.O. No. 115

Published - September 13, 2024 05:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The protesters alleged that an attempt was being made to promote ANMs as ‘staff nurses’ ignoring the services of the contract staff nurses

The Hindu Bureau

A rally was taken out by contract Staff Nurses, demanding regularisation of their services and withdrawal of the G.O. 115, from the King George Hospital (KGH) to the Clock Tower at Jagadmaba junction and back, here on Friday.

The participants said that they had completed Nursing degree/ PG and were working for years as contract staff nurses. They had even rendered services during the COVID-19 pandemic. They alleged that an attempt was being made to promote Auxilliary Nurse Midwifes (ANMs) as ‘Staff Nurses’ ignoring the services of the contract staff nurses.

Struggle Committee leader B. Santhi Kumari alleged that during the previous government, ANMs, who were posted at the grama sachivalayams, were given some basic training as multi purpose health workers. Now, it was proposed to post these ANMs in the regular vacancies as ‘staff nurses’, ignoring the contract staff nurses.

The protesting contract staff nurses demanded that the State government scrap G.O. 115 and ensure that justice was done to them. They reportedly met Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and apprised him of the issue and he had advised them to meet Special Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu.

Contract Staff Nurses State Committee coordinator G. Koteswara Rao, who led the protest, demanded that G.O. 115, issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, be withdrawn. He said that there were 11,500 staff nurses, working on contract basis in the State. They included those who completed their degree/ PG in Nursing, and some of them had even completed their Ph.D.

