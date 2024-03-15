Continuously upgrade knowledge and skills, HR professionals told

March 15, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

S.C. Pandey, Director (Personnel) of RINL and special invitee, National Council of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), called upon HR professionals to continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills.

Mr. Pandey participated as the chief guest at the 44th NIPM Foundation Day celebrations conducted by the RINL in association with the NIPM-Visakha Chapter at the L&DC (learning & development centre) in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday. He commended the NIPM-Visakhapatnam Chapter for organising various programmes towards enhancing knowledge on core human resources and other areas.

He said that this year’s theme ‘B2B-Back to Basics’ holds significant relevance concerning human resources as it emphasises returning to fundamental principles and practices to navigate the complexities of modern workplaces.

Girish Dixit, Executive Director, M/s Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd., said that the HR community brings employment, employee satisfaction and employee promotion.

K.V. Rao, GM(Projects), RINL, and P.S. Tagore, Vice-President, M/s Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma, and others spoke on the role of NIPM towards HR excellence and opined that this year’s theme ‘B2B-Back to Basics’ is very much relevant to the present scenario of human resources. The speakers narrated about the core functions such as recruitment, training, performance management, and employee relations.

A brochure on the Central Region Conference 2024 to be held at RINL on 26th April, 2024, was released on the occasion.

G. Gandhi, chief general manager (HR), RINL, B. Muralidhara Rao, vice-president, Central Region, NIPM, S.V.S. Sudhakar, chairman, NIPM-Visakha chapter, a large number of HR professionals from various Public/Private organisations, senior officials from the RINL participated in the programme.

Earlier, B. Seshagiri Rao, honorary secretary of NIPM-Visakha Chapter, welcomed the gathering.