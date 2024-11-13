ADVERTISEMENT

Continuous rendition of Guru Granth Sahib till November 15 in Visakhapatnam

Published - November 13, 2024 10:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Guru Nanak jayanthi, one of the most important festivals of the Sikhs, falls on November 15. Continuous rendering of Guru Granth Sahib (holy scripture of Sikhs) started at Gurudwara Sadh Sangat on Wednesday (November 13) and will continue till November 15 as part of Guru Nanak Jayanthi celebrations.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikh religion, had spread the message of peace and harmony through his teachings. The Kirtan (prayers) will be held from 10.30 a.m. till 1.15 p.m. at the Gurudwara at Seethammadhara. The prayers would be followed by (Guru da langar) lunch. The langar would be served on all the three days., according to Gurudwara Sadh Sangat president Dilshah Singh Anand (Shahji).

