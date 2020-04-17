Containment zones to remain frozen for some more time

The six containment zones or red zones in the city and one in the rural area will continue to remain frozen for some more time.

Visakhapatnam district is one among the 170 districts in the country that has been declared as red zone district for COVID-19, since the district has recorded over 20 positive cases, irrespective of the number of discharges made so far. But its profile may change after a review on April 20, but the containment clusters in the city and in the district will remain to be frozen for some more time, at least till May 3, subject to the factor that no further positive cases are recorded in the future from the clusters, said District Collector V. Vinay Chand, speaking to The Hindu.

For a containment zone to be declared as ‘no containment zone’ we have continue the containment for 14 days, after the last positive person from the zone is declared as negative, he said.

“Suppose a person had tested positive on April 3 from one area, he or she will be under treatment in isolation for a minimum period of 14 days and the area will be declared as containment zone. Only after 14 days and after the tests confirm negative the patient is discharged and allowed to go home, which makes around April 17. We have have wait for another 14 days from that day to declare the area as ‘no containment zone.’ This is subject to tests and checking of all primary and close contacts in the area, and no one testing positive,” he said.

In Visakhapatnam the last positive case was recorded on April 6 and if things are on track and no one tests positives, then the clusters may be declared as ‘no containment zones’ only some time in the first week of May.

Right now, seven areas in the district — Thatichetlapalem (including Akkayyapalem, New Colony, ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichetlapalem), Allipuram, Padmanabham, Narsipatnam, Gajuwaka and Poorna Market are considered as containment zones.

Results awaited

The rapid testing is in full swing not only in the containment areas but also in other parts of the city and district and results for over 200 samples are still awaited.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that there will be no more positive cases in our district,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Though the Union government has opened up a few sectors such as agriculture and allied industries, IT sector and a few others, it has left the final decision to the State government to work out the modalities after a review on April 20. A lot depends after the review on April 20. The Union government has given some broad guidelines on what to open up and what not to, but the final decision will be taken by the State government after April 20. It is only after that we will decide how to go about, he said.