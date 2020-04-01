Containment strategy will be completed today: Collector

Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that of the total 11 COVID-19 positive cases reported from the district, one patient has been discharged after the sample was confirmed negative after treatment.

“Door-to-door surveys are being conducted in residential areas from where positive cases were reported, and in the containment zones. The objective is to identify people with suspected symptoms in those areas. The containment strategy will be completed by Thursday,” said Mr. Vinay Chand while apprising the details to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney through a video conference on Wednesday.

Infection count

All the 10 positive patients in the district are undergoing treatment, he said.

“The number of people with suspected symptoms in the district stands at 195. These suspected cases include 54 foreign returnees, 61who came in contact of foreign returnees; 24 Tablighi Jamaat meeting returnees and 47 people came in contact with them; and nine others,” he said.

The 11 positive cases reported from the district include two foreign returnees, four people who who came in contact with foreign returnees and five people who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi.