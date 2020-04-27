‘Consumers can order provisions, vegetables through Swiggy’

Consumers can now book their daily needs like provisions and vegetables online through Swiggy. This will save them the hassles of standing in queues at Rythu Bazaars and at department stores. Consumers will, however, have to pay 16 % extra for the door delivery service.

Launching the service at the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar on Monday, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar said the online booking of vegetable and provisions was being facilitated by the government to avoid unnecessary crowding at rythu bazaars and general stores to check the spread of coronavirus. This was in addition to the temporary rythu bazaars and mobile rythu bazaars already in operation.

The Swiggy service will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and all the commodities would be graded.