ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers can no longer pay electricity bills through UPI apps, says APEPDCL

Published - July 03, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Online payments can be made only through the Discom’s website or the official app, says CMD

V. Kamalakara Rao

The new guidelines are aimed at improving payment security and streamlining the billing process for the power distribution company, say officials.

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has introduced new guidelines restricting direct bill payments through popular payment gateways like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm for electricity bills, in a move that is likely to cause inconvenience to consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

EPDCL chairman and managing director Prudhvitej Immadi said that consumers must now use the company’s official mobile app ‘Eastern Power’ or log on to apeasternpower.com to pay their electricity bills.

The changes are aimed at improving payment security and streamlining the billing process for the power distribution company, officials said.

Mr. Prudhvitej urged all consumers to adapt to these new payment procedures to ensure uninterrupted service and compliance with the latest regulations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Discom clarified that customers can continue using various payment methods, including net banking, credit cards, debit cards, wallets, and cash cards, along with UPI options available within the APEPDCL app and website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US