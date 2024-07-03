Consumers can no longer pay electricity bills through UPI apps, says APEPDCL

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has introduced new guidelines restricting direct bill payments through popular payment gateways like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm for electricity bills, in a move that is likely to cause inconvenience to consumers.

EPDCL chairman and managing director Prudhvitej Immadi said that consumers must now use the company’s official mobile app ‘Eastern Power’ or log on to apeasternpower.com to pay their electricity bills.

The changes are aimed at improving payment security and streamlining the billing process for the power distribution company, officials said.

Mr. Prudhvitej urged all consumers to adapt to these new payment procedures to ensure uninterrupted service and compliance with the latest regulations.

The Discom clarified that customers can continue using various payment methods, including net banking, credit cards, debit cards, wallets, and cash cards, along with UPI options available within the APEPDCL app and website.