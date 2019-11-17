Consultation meet discusses steps on tribal empowerment

A consultation meeting was held on issues pertaining to tribal empowerment, challenges and role of multi-stakeholders, jointly by the Nature, Tribal Resources Centre and Girinestham with the support of DKA Austria and Dhimsa Foundation.

Representatives from civil society organisations, government line departments, Panchayat Raj institutes and tribal students attended and discussed ways and means to understand tribal development current status, issues and challenges in the State.

It was decided at the consultation meet to spread awareness on Navaratnalu schemes, governance, Panchayat Raj extension in scheduled areas, land rights, food security, social development and security entitlements, education, livelihood, youth engagement and environmental challenges.

Forest rights

Araku Valley Tahsildar M. Syam Babu explained about Navarathnalu schemes like YSR Rythu Bharosa and distribution of pattas under the Forest Rights Act.

YSR Congress Party district ST cell general secretary D. Anand Kumar spoke on the role of volunteers and others in Village Secretariats.

Volunteers from Nature, Dhimsa Foundation, Tribal Foundation, Balasahyoga, Nestham, GCWS, GHTDS, Vanamitra and Spoorthi and officials from agriculture, horticulture, women and child welfare, forest and other departments attended.