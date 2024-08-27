Consultancy will study the VMRDA Master Plan, says Municipal Administration Minister

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said that he had received a number of complaints over the irregularities in the VMRDA Master Plan, as such he had decided to appoint a consultancy to study on it. The Minister said that action will be taken based on the recommendations of the consultancy.

Mr. Narayana conducted a meeting with the officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), MLAs, MPs and other political representatives, here on Tuesday.

He reviewed about the building approvals, road extension works, GVMC properties protection, vending zones, hawker zones, parking, advertisements, layout permissions, masterplan roads, open drains, STPs and foot-over bridges.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Narayana alleged that the previous government had made the muncipal administration a complete mess in the last five years. He said that due to non- release of matching grants on behalf of the State government, the previous government failed to get ₹2,780 crore Swachh Bharat funds from the Centre.

When asked about the possibility of setting up a body like Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to safeguard public assets, the Minister said that they are looking into the aspect of encroachments and will come up with a solution. He also warned that the State Government would not spare encroachments of government properties and unauthorised constructions.

Earlier, GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar gave a presentation over the various projects under the corporation.

MP M. Sribharat, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu), Ch Vamsikrishna, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and others were present.

