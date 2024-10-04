ADVERTISEMENT

Construction workers take out rally seeking solution to sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 04, 2024 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Several constructions are stopped due to lack of sand hitting the livelihood of workers, alleges the CPI(M) leader

The Hindu Bureau

Construction workers taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Members of CPI(M) with the support of scores of construction workers took out a massive rally demanding that the State government resolve the scarcity of sand and also take steps to provide sand free of cost, here on Friday.

During the rally, CPI(M) leader M. Jaggu Naidu alleged that there was severe scarcity of sand in Visakhapatnam district with no stock in the sand yards at Aganampudi and Bheemunipatnam. He also alleged that several constructions were stopped due to lack of sand and it has hit the livelihood of around 50,000 construction workers. He also alleged that though the government claims that sand could be booked through website, but common man was not able to do it.

CPI(M) leaders B Jagan, B Ganga Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US