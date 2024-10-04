Construction workers take out rally seeking solution to sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh

Members of CPI(M) with the support of scores of construction workers took out a massive rally demanding that the State government resolve the scarcity of sand and also take steps to provide sand free of cost, here on Friday.

During the rally, CPI(M) leader M. Jaggu Naidu alleged that there was severe scarcity of sand in Visakhapatnam district with no stock in the sand yards at Aganampudi and Bheemunipatnam. He also alleged that several constructions were stopped due to lack of sand and it has hit the livelihood of around 50,000 construction workers. He also alleged that though the government claims that sand could be booked through website, but common man was not able to do it.

CPI(M) leaders B Jagan, B Ganga Rao and others were present.