GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction workers take out rally seeking solution to sand scarcity in Andhra Pradesh

Several constructions are stopped due to lack of sand hitting the livelihood of workers, alleges the CPI(M) leader

Published - October 04, 2024 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Construction workers taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Construction workers taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Members of CPI(M) with the support of scores of construction workers took out a massive rally demanding that the State government resolve the scarcity of sand and also take steps to provide sand free of cost, here on Friday.

During the rally, CPI(M) leader M. Jaggu Naidu alleged that there was severe scarcity of sand in Visakhapatnam district with no stock in the sand yards at Aganampudi and Bheemunipatnam. He also alleged that several constructions were stopped due to lack of sand and it has hit the livelihood of around 50,000 construction workers. He also alleged that though the government claims that sand could be booked through website, but common man was not able to do it.

CPI(M) leaders B Jagan, B Ganga Rao and others were present.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.