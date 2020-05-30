Construction waste recycled at C&D plant

Processing 44,000 tonnes of construction waste, 1,000 tonnes of sand, 3,000 tonnes of 40 mm construction metal and cement blocks have been readied at the construction and demolition waste management plant at Kapuluppada.

The C & D waste management plant has been set up on the land provided by the GVMC at the dumpyard.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Saturday visited the plant and reviewed its progress. She appealed to people to participate in improving cleanliness and recycling construction material by utilising the services of the plant.

Pro Enviro C & D Waste Management will lift construction waste on payment of ₹360 per tonne from anywhere in the GVMC limits.

Those requiring the services or recycled material may contact 180042500009.