Visakhapatnam

Construction of Sachivalayams to be completed by March 31

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that 702 Rythu Bharosa centres, 712 Sachivalayam offices and 558 health centres in the district are under construction stage. He said that they have set a target to complete them by March 31, 2021.

He visited Sachivalayam office at Kothapalle village in Kasimkota mandal in the district on Saturday and instructed the officials to complete the work within the deadline.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vinay Chand said that there are 1,341 sachivalayams in the district, including 739 in rural areas. He said that he has been inspecting the offices to know about their functioning. Every Sachivalayam was provided with two computers, printer, lamination machine, chairs and others. Sachivalayams can provide 543 services to the citizens, he said.

He also said that COVID-19 cases have been declining in the district. Only 6% to 7 % cases are being reported, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 12:38:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/construction-of-sachivalayams-to-be-completed-by-march-31/article32763224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story